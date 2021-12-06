New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Carlos Coronel through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025 after completing a transfer from sister side Red Bull Salzburg, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian was one of Major League Soccer’s best goalkeepers in 2021, sharing the league lead for clean sheets (13) with Nashville SC’s Joe Willis and William Yarbrough from the Colorado Rapids.

Seven of those came in the Red Bulls’ final 12 matches as the club rallied to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

“Carlos was a big part of our success last season and we are delighted to extend his stay with us,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Finishing as one of the top goalkeepers last season made it an easy decision for us to bring him back.”

Coronel spent 2021 on loan from Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg. He also spent the 2019 season on loan with Philadelphia Union, giving him two years of MLS experience.