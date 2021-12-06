Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Carlos Coronel through 2024

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Carlos Coronel RBNY

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025 after completing a transfer from sister side Red Bull Salzburg, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian was one of Major League Soccer’s best goalkeepers in 2021, sharing the league lead for clean sheets (13) with Nashville SC’s Joe Willis and William Yarbrough from the Colorado Rapids.

Seven of those came in the Red Bulls’ final 12 matches as the club rallied to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

“Carlos was a big part of our success last season and we are delighted to extend his stay with us,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Finishing as one of the top goalkeepers last season made it an easy decision for us to bring him back.”

Coronel spent 2021 on loan from Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg. He also spent the 2019 season on loan with Philadelphia Union, giving him two years of MLS experience.

“Carlos is a big talent and I am pleased to see him back with us,” RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber said. “Not only is he a good person to have in our locker room, but someone who is key to build upon our success from last season to the next.”

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Carlos Miguel Coronel

Related Stories

CF Montréal acquire Italian defender Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna
Thiago Almada joining Atlanta United from Velez Sarsfield via MLS-record fee?
Lassi Lappalainen transferred from Bologna to CF Montréal, signs long-term deal
More News
More News
MLS NEXT Pro Unveils 21 Clubs for Inaugural Season

MLS NEXT Pro Unveils 21 Clubs for Inaugural Season
MLS NEXT Pro unveils 21 clubs for inaugural season starting March 2022
League Announcement

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 21 clubs for inaugural season starting March 2022
New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Carlos Coronel through 2024
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Carlos Coronel through 2024
Bello, Ferreira, Pepi nominated for US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

Bello, Ferreira, Pepi nominated for US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year
Acosta, Robinson, Turner nominated for US Soccer Male Player of the Year

Acosta, Robinson, Turner nominated for US Soccer Male Player of the Year
2022 MLS Match Ball unveiled
League Announcement

2022 MLS Match Ball unveiled
More News
Video
Video
The Wrap: Breaking down all the action from the Conference Finals
3:54

The Wrap: Breaking down all the action from the Conference Finals
Union end a great season just short of MLS Cup
3:51

Union end a great season just short of MLS Cup
“It’s [bleep] amazing” - James Sands on winning the Eastern Conference Final
1:16

“It’s [bleep] amazing” - James Sands on winning the Eastern Conference Final
"They never lose belief." Ronny Deila praises team after comeback win
1:16

"They never lose belief." Ronny Deila praises team after comeback win
More Video