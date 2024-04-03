New York Red Bulls sign Cameron Harper to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Cameron Harper to a new MLS contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract with a club option for 2028.

“We are excited to sign Cam to a long-term contract to keep him with the club,” Red Bulls' head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. “Cam has proven to be a great professional on and off the field and we are excited to have him with us.”

Harper, a former US youth international who signed from Scottish giants Celtic in 2021, has 4g/4a in 59 appearances for the Red Bulls throughout four seasons.

Led by Lewis Morgan, RBNY have gone 3W-1L-2D on the season (11 points), one point behind FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the clubs' Matchday 8 clash on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).