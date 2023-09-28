Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Andrés Reyes to new contract

Andres Reyes - New York Red Bulls

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Andrés Reyes to a new MLS contract starting in 2024, the club announced Thursday. His deal runs through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

The 23-year-old Colombian defender is competing in his fourth MLS season (third with New York) after initially coming stateside in 2020 for Inter Miami CF’s expansion campaign. He has four goals and one assist in 70 games (63 starts).

“We are very happy to sign Andrés to a new contract with our club,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “Over the last three seasons, Andrés has shown his qualities on the field and has helped our backline to be one of the best defenses in MLS and we are excited to keep him at the club.”

This season Reyes ranks second in MLS in interceptions (56), third in aerial duels won (105) and sixth in recoveries (199). He often plays alongside club captain Sean Nealis and was called up by Colombia's national team in January.

“Andrés has developed into one of the top center backs in the league during his time with our club,” head coach Troy Lesesne said in a release. “We are thrilled to keep him and look forward to seeing him continue to be a leader in our backline.”

Reyes, after acquiring his U.S. Green card, will no longer occupy an international roster spot on the Red Bulls roster, beginning in 2024.

