New York Red Bulls seek "repeat performance" to finish off Columbus Crew upset

Can the New York Red Bulls pull off a stunner in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs?
After a 1-0 win against No. 2 seed Columbus Crew in Game 1 of their Best-of-3 Series, No. 7 seed RBNY can eliminate the defending MLS Cup champions on Sunday at Red Bull Arena (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“We [want to] show also that we can repeat our performance,” RBNY head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “Repeat it with the intensity, repeat it with the energy, to be compact and to use our moments.”
Upset alert
Heading into the playoffs, the Crew were widely considered a favorite in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Wilfred Nancy's side are reigning MLS Cup champs, Leagues Cup 2024 title-winners, and narrowly missed out on adding a Concacaf Champion Cup earlier this year.
But the Red Bulls played spoiler in the Best-of-3 series opener. Carlos Coronel made eight saves and on-loan summer signing DP striker Felipe Carballo scored a game-winning goal to put them on the brink of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
“I would say that when we start now, especially in playoffs, we need to be better in our ball possession. Columbus could be difficult for us, because they are now such a long time together, and they build up with a lot of quality,” Schwarz added.
“It’s the second game now, and they lost the first game, so we won the first game, and now the situation is clear... we know them, and how we want to defend. Hopefully, we also know how we want to be active with the ball.”
Clean sheet repeat
While the Red Bulls lost both of the 2024 regular season meetings with the Crew, they were able to keep Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramírez off the scoresheet in Game 1.
On Sunday, with Uruguayan standout Diego Rossi (back) potentially returning to the Crew’s lineup, replicating that feat becomes even more challenging against a Crew side whose title defense is in the balance.
“I think nothing changed from their idea of how they want to play,” Schwarz said. “They have a lot of players with this similar type...but it's also necessary to be very strong in our defense altogether, and not only one person against him altogether."
Coming off their first away win in the postseason since 2017, RBNY will have to slow down one of the best road teams in MLS. The Crew posted a 9W-5D-3L away record as part of their 66-point regular season (19W-6L-9D record).
“They're obviously a really tough opponent. Coming into the playoffs, most people probably had them as one of the favorites to win the whole thing, and we take a lot of confidence in that performance,” said RBNY winger Lewis Morgan.
“We know they're going to make adjustments, and we just need to be ready with the same tenacity and energy we brought to the game.”
If the Red Bulls manage to complete the upset at home, they would avoid a decisive Game 3 on Nov. 10 at Lower.com Field.
“We would urge all the fans to come out, bring a friend, and try and pack out the stadium because these are the games you play the whole season for,” Morgan said. “This is what we've been competing for every single day this year. It's for games like this, where we can try and advance in the playoffs in front of our fans.”