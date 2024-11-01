New York Red Bulls seek "repeat performance" to finish off Columbus Crew upset

Can the New York Red Bulls pull off a stunner in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs?

“We [want to] show also that we can repeat our performance,” RBNY head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “Repeat it with the intensity, repeat it with the energy, to be compact and to use our moments.”

After a 1-0 win against No. 2 seed Columbus Crew in Game 1 of their Best-of-3 Series, No. 7 seed RBNY can eliminate the defending MLS Cup champions on Sunday at Red Bull Arena (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

We have a playoff game at home this weekend with a spot in the Conference Semifinals on the line. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/VpWvOjIW0F

Upset alert

Heading into the playoffs, the Crew were widely considered a favorite in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Wilfred Nancy's side are reigning MLS Cup champs, Leagues Cup 2024 title-winners, and narrowly missed out on adding a Concacaf Champion Cup earlier this year.

But the Red Bulls played spoiler in the Best-of-3 series opener. Carlos Coronel made eight saves and on-loan summer signing DP striker Felipe Carballo scored a game-winning goal to put them on the brink of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“I would say that when we start now, especially in playoffs, we need to be better in our ball possession. Columbus could be difficult for us, because they are now such a long time together, and they build up with a lot of quality,” Schwarz added.