New York Red Bulls' Luquinhas fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

luquinhas

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings after Matchday 36.

Luquinhas fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation-embellishment policy in the 85th minute of New York’s match against FC Cincinnati on October 4.

New York Red Bulls fined

Major League Soccer has fined the New York Red Bulls an undisclosed amount for violating the league's public criticism policy following New York’s match against Chicago Fire FC on September 30.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New York Red Bulls' Luquinhas fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
New York Red Bulls' Luquinhas fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
