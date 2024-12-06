New York Red Bulls embrace MLS Cup underdog role: "We can for sure do it"

“We know in our abilities and we’re a confident group in the locker room. We’ll just go out there and play our game and play our style.”

“It’s a perfect quote. We’ve been the underdogs this whole postseason, so just using that as motivation goes a long way,” defender Dylan Nealis told MLSsoccer.com.

Emil Forsberg ’s infamous phrase has inspired the New York Red Bulls in recent weeks, as the Eastern Conference No. 7 seed has embarked on one of the most compelling runs in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history.

East champions

Entering the playoffs, the Red Bulls won just once in nine matches and ended the regular season with back-to-back defeats against Atlanta United and the Columbus Crew. The outlook was bleak.

Instead of folding, New York stunned Columbus in a two-game Round One sweep before defeating arch-rival New York City FC and red-hot Orlando City SC. Now, they await MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday afternoon at the LA Galaxy (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

As much as RBNY have shocked the MLS world, they always knew what they were capable of.

“I don’t think we’re surprising ourselves at all. Everyone knows, the club knows, the quality we have,” said midfielder Peter Stroud. “Everyone in the club knows how good this team can be, and it was just about clicking at the right time and getting the right pieces going.