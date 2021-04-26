New York Red Bulls development system highlighted on THE ACADEMY second season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

THE ACADEMY, a five-part, all-access documentary series presented by Audi, Bleacher Report and Major League Soccer, is back with the focus on the vaunted New York Red Bulls development system.

The second season, which provides in-depth, behind-the-scenes coverage of the next generation of soccer stars on and off the field as they compete to join the MLS ranks, will debut exclusively on the Bleacher Report app and across B/R Football channels on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 am ET.

Following last year’s focus on Sporting Kansas City, THE ACADEMY provides an all-access look at the commitments and raw talent of young athletes as they follow their dreams to become professional soccer players. The series gives fans a first-hand account of top players who join an MLS club as early as 12 years old, and with hard work and determination, rise through the ranks to play professionally in MLS and abroad.

AcademyLogo

Advertising

The unique stories demonstrate how Audi and MLS youth Academies are working to ensure this next generation of athletes is ready to compete at an elite level.

Prominent New York Red Bulls personalities featured this coming season include New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber, Academy Director Sean McCafferty, Academy coach Samuel Castellanos, star academy products like Tyler Adams and Sean Davis, along with Academy players Austin Brummett, Sam Joseph, Serge Ngoma, and Nicholas Rabiu.

In addition to THE ACADEMY, Audi also funds the Audi Goals Drive Progress program to help make MLS Academies more accessible and inclusive to youth players of all backgrounds from anywhere in North America. This program’s goal is to help remove barriers that would otherwise impede reach and success, such as limited access to transportation and housing in MLS markets. These funds also support players’ educations to ensure their success off the field.

As of April 2021, Audi has committed more than $2 million dollars to MLS Academies across North America to create a better future though soccer, and the impact of this funding has been immediate – since March 2020, sixteen MLS Academy players who benefitted from the program have been signed to First team, Homegrown pro contracts. In addition, more than 130 players have benefitted from increased housing options near MLS Academies, and more than 1,600 players are utilizing expanded education resources including tutoring and improved education infrastructure known as Audi Performance Centers.

New York Red Bulls

Advertising

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls rue conceding "soft goals:" "It's not good enough"
Recap: LA Galaxy 3, New York Red Bulls 2
The curious case of Frankie Amaya

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicharito electric, Austin FC make history in Week 2

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicharito electric, Austin FC make history in Week 2
Report: FC Cincinnati in mix for young Dutch midfielder
Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Cincinnati in mix for young Dutch midfielder
New York Red Bulls development system highlighted on THE ACADEMY second season

New York Red Bulls development system highlighted on THE ACADEMY second season
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 2

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 2
Winner or loser? Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu disagree on David Ochoa incident

Winner or loser? Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu disagree on David Ochoa incident
New York Red Bulls rue conceding "soft goals:" "It's not good enough"

New York Red Bulls rue conceding "soft goals:" "It's not good enough"
More News
Video
Video
Bangers & Backheels in Week 2 | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T
1:22
Goal of the Week

Bangers & Backheels in Week 2 | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T
Did LA Galaxy get lucky with no PK call in the 97th minute?
6:26
Instant Replay

Did LA Galaxy get lucky with no PK call in the 97th minute?
Breaking down all the top moments from Week 2
4:14
The Wrap

Breaking down all the top moments from Week 2
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls | April 25, 2021
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls | April 25, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.