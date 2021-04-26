New York Red Bulls development system highlighted on THE ACADEMY second season

THE ACADEMY, a five-part, all-access documentary series presented by Audi, Bleacher Report and Major League Soccer, is back with the focus on the vaunted New York Red Bulls development system.

Following last year’s focus on Sporting Kansas City , THE ACADEMY provides an all-access look at the commitments and raw talent of young athletes as they follow their dreams to become professional soccer players. The series gives fans a first-hand account of top players who join an MLS club as early as 12 years old, and with hard work and determination, rise through the ranks to play professionally in MLS and abroad.

The second season, which provides in-depth, behind-the-scenes coverage of the next generation of soccer stars on and off the field as they compete to join the MLS ranks, will debut exclusively on the Bleacher Report app and across B/R Football channels on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 am ET.

The unique stories demonstrate how Audi and MLS youth Academies are working to ensure this next generation of athletes is ready to compete at an elite level.

Prominent New York Red Bulls personalities featured this coming season include New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber, Academy Director Sean McCafferty, Academy coach Samuel Castellanos, star academy products like Tyler Adams and Sean Davis, along with Academy players Austin Brummett, Sam Joseph, Serge Ngoma, and Nicholas Rabiu.

In addition to THE ACADEMY, Audi also funds the Audi Goals Drive Progress program to help make MLS Academies more accessible and inclusive to youth players of all backgrounds from anywhere in North America. This program’s goal is to help remove barriers that would otherwise impede reach and success, such as limited access to transportation and housing in MLS markets. These funds also support players’ educations to ensure their success off the field.