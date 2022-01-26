New York Red Bulls defender Andrés Reyes out 4-6 months after foot surgery

Reyes suffered the foot injury during an offseason workout at home.

The 22-year-old Colombian, who had two goals and one assist in 19 games (17 starts) last year, is expected to miss 4-6 months. That timeline places his 2022 season return anywhere from May through July.

The New York Red Bulls ' backline was dealt a big blow with Tuesday's news that center back Andres Reyes has undergone successful surgery to repair a Jones fracture.

The Red Bulls acquired Reyes in January 2021 from Atlético Nacional after he spent 2020 on loan with Inter Miami CF. The Colombian youth international had started 13 games for the Herons.

Sean Nealis enjoyed a breakout season as a starting center back last year and is expected to partner with Aaron Long, who returns after missing most of the 2021 campaign with a ruptured Achilles tendon.