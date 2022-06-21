New York Derby meets Open Cup: Red Bulls see "chance to grow" vs. NYCFC

When the New York Red Bulls host New York City FC on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena in the 2022 US Open Cup quarterfinals (8 pm ET | ESPN+), there will be even more on the line than a semifinal berth in the historic tournament.

This knockout edition of the New York Derby is also a clash between the current top two teams on the Eastern Conference table, with defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC in first place with 27 points from 14 matches, one ahead of RBNY's pace of 26 points from 16 matches.

As such, RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber feels a proving ground awaits.

"I think this is a big test, a big chance to grow," Struber said. "My whole team has the chance to play against the best team in the league, or one of the best teams in the league. For us, it's always a chance to grow and show at the same time what we can do. We believe that we can win tomorrow. We have the clear goal to go to the next round."

Struber said his starting XI will be assembled accordingly, despite fixture congestion that has the midweek USOC clash sandwiched between two league matches. On top of that, the Austrian manager added the automatic 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot awarded to the USOC winner should be another motivating factor.

"Very important, [this is] a cup competition," Struber said. "My understanding from a cup competition, from Austria, from England, is always a chance of a title. This is our job. If we have a chance at a title we have to do everything from a professional side we can do [so] we can realize it. Tomorrow we have a chance to go to the next round and I expect from my players, my coaching staff, from everyone, and also from our supporters, that we have many supporters in the stadium. We need it tomorrow, they help us to go to the next round.