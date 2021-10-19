Gerhard Struber: New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup next year

“We totally believe that we can still reach the playoffs. We can do it, despite significantly lowering the average age of our team and the new situation – and then we want to get as far as possible,” Struber told transfermarkt.us. "But what is more important to me is, what happens afterward, to achieve it all and play for trophies. That is the next step. When I look back at all our games and how close we were at times, then I think it is realistic to go for it next year.”