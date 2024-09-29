New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

New York are sixth in the Eastern Conference (44 points; 10W-7L-14D), looking to make the top-four places and earn home-field advantage for Round One.

Head coach Sandro Schwarz's team claimed their spot despite Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Hudson River Derby rivals New York City FC .

New York Red Bulls are returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, setting up their league-record 15th-straight postseason appearance.

Star players

Scottish attacker Lewis Morgan leads the Red Bulls with 16 goal contributions (12g/4a), Dante Vanzeir has supplied a team-high 10 assists and Elias Manoel provides a boost up top with 7g/4a.

US youth international Daniel Edelman, summer signing Felipe Carballo and Swedish international Emil Forsberg are all key midfielders.

New York's backline is highlighted by John Tolkin and Noah Elie, supporting Paraguayan international goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.