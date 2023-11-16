New York Red Bulls chase "next level" with 2024 reset

That sentiment's readily apparent as RBNY begin their offseason with a series of club-altering moves, starting with the departure of sporting director Denis Hamlett, who had been with the club for nearly a decade. They also opted not to renew the contract of head coach Troy Lesesne, who took over after Gerhard Struber's exit in early May.

"We have made it now 14 times in a row to the playoffs. But, please let me say this clearly: This is not good enough. We need to [take] the next step," head of sport Jochen Schneider said at Wednesday's year-end press conference. "And that's why we took these key decisions. That's why we agreed with Red Bull Soccer to invest in our team. And we want to reach the next level with our club.

"With that said, we are resetting on the sporting side and we felt it was the right decision to do so. We are now starting the process to hire a new head coach and a sporting director and hopefully we will bring both jobs over the line [by] Christmas. Looking then to the 2024 season, we all agree that we have to improve our product on the pitch. We need to get better."

Schneider even noted that fan displeasure was recognized by the front office, with a promise to improve.

"I remember our great fans in the South Ward one day holding up a banner saying 'just not good enough.' Sometimes fans have the best feeling for the situation," Schneider said.