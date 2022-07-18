Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan mutually terminated

The New York Red Bulls and Lucas Monzon have mutually agreed to terminate the defender’s loan and Monzon will return to Danubio FC after 11 months with the club, the Red Bulls announced Monday.

“We want to thank Lucas for his time with the club,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The 20-year-old, who joined the Red Bulls on loan from the Uruguayan Primera División side in August, 2020 as a U22 Initiative signing, made two first-team appearances, both against D.C. United. Monzon’s MLS debut came late last season, while his latest appearance was in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup in May.

The Red Bulls, third in the Eastern Conference with 33 points (9W-6L-6D), will look to rebound from a 1-0 New York Derby defeat to NYCFC as part of Heineken Rivalry Week when they meet Austin FC Sunday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Q2 Stadium.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Lucas Monzón

Related Stories

Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks for Colombian youth international
Toronto FC sign Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi to DP deal
Report: Jesse Lingard "in talks" with Rooney's DC United after Manchester United exit
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan
Hector Herrera already a "huge presence" as Houston Dynamo win his first MLS start

Hector Herrera already a "huge presence" as Houston Dynamo win his first MLS start
“World-class” Chiellini shows his value as LAFC win in Italian’s debut
National Writer: Charles Boehm

“World-class” Chiellini shows his value as LAFC win in Italian’s debut
Bale an odd fit for LAFC, losing Taty would hit NYCFC hard & more from Week 21
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Bale an odd fit for LAFC, losing Taty would hit NYCFC hard & more from Week 21
Josef 2.0? Cucho Hernandez wants "to make my own history" with Columbus Crew

Josef 2.0? Cucho Hernandez wants "to make my own history" with Columbus Crew
Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut at GEODIS Park: "I enjoyed being out there"

Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut at GEODIS Park: "I enjoyed being out there"
More News
Video
Video
Watch every single goal in Week 21!
17:48

Watch every single goal in Week 21!
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 17, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 17, 2022
PK GOAL: Felipe Mora, Portland Timbers - 82nd minute
0:30

PK GOAL: Felipe Mora, Portland Timbers - 82nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC | July 17, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC | July 17, 2022
More Video