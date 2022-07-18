New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan mutually terminated

The New York Red Bulls and Lucas Monzon have mutually agreed to terminate the defender’s loan and Monzon will return to Danubio FC after 11 months with the club, the Red Bulls announced Monday.

“We want to thank Lucas for his time with the club,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The 20-year-old, who joined the Red Bulls on loan from the Uruguayan Primera División side in August, 2020 as a U22 Initiative signing, made two first-team appearances, both against D.C. United. Monzon’s MLS debut came late last season, while his latest appearance was in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup in May.