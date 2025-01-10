New York City FC sign homegrown defender Prince Amponsah

"Having spent his early years in the academy, Prince knows the organization and our style of play well which will help his transition into professional football. We’re excited to see him take the next step in his career with the first team and look forward to his contributions on the field this season and beyond."

"Prince has been a part of the New York City FC family for many years and we are happy to welcome him back as a homegrown signing," said sporting director David Lee. "He has continued his development since he left our academy and has had an outstanding collegiate career at Wake Forest where he’s been one of the top defenders in the NCAA.

Amponsah returns to New York City after concluding his collegiate career at Wake Forest. He finished his Wake Forest career ranked seventh in program history in both appearances (92) and starts (84).

During the 2024 season, Amponsah captained the Demon Deacons and started all 23 matches, logging more than 2,000 minutes and contributing three assists. Before joining Wake Forest, Amponsah spent four seasons in New York City FC’s academy, making 86 appearances (79 starts).

"I’m absolutely thrilled to sign with New York City FC, it’s a surreal moment for me," Amponsah said. "This is something I’ve been working toward my entire life, and to achieve it with my boyhood club makes it even more special. Growing up in the shadows of Yankee Stadium, I’ve always dreamed of representing not just myself and my family, but my city.

"Wearing these colors and this badge means everything to me. I can’t wait to play in front of New York City’s incredible fans and work toward lifting a trophy together. The journey here has been challenging, but it’s the grind every single day that makes this moment so rewarding. This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to keep pushing forward."

NYCFC's 2025 season opens on Feb. 22 when they travel to reigning Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).