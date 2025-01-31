New York City FC loan Jovan Mijatović to Belgian club

The 19-year-old Serbian youth international joined NYCFC in February 2024 from Red Star Belgrade as a U22 Initiative signing . He scored one goal in 17 appearances across all competitions during his debut MLS season.

"We're pleased that we have been able to find a destination in Europe at a competitive level in Belgium's top division for Jovan to play regular football, which is critical for his continued development at this age," said NYCFC sporting director David Lee.

"While last season did not materialize how we all hoped, Jovan is still very young and a talented player with a lot of potential and we believe this loan will help him develop. We're looking forward to following Jovan with OH Leuven for the remainder of the season and wish him all the best."