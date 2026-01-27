New York City FC loan Julián Fernández to Rosario Central

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

New York City FC have loaned winger Julián Fernández to Argentine Primera División side Rosario Central, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Argentine's loan lasts through December 2026 and includes a purchase option.

Fernández joined NYCFC in August 2023 from Argentina's Vélez Sarsfield, arriving on a U22 Initiative deal. He's produced 7g/8a in 77 appearances across all competitions.

“This loan provides Julián with an important opportunity for increased playing time in a competitive environment,” said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

“With Rosario Central competing in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, this move supports his continued development and aligns with Julián’s desire to be closer to home. We believe this is a positive step for both the player and the club.”

NYCFC open their 2026 season at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 22 (7 pm ET | Apple TV).