New US Soccer training center in Atlanta "will have an impact on our sport for generations”

The mood was festive, the viewpoint generational as several VIPs of American soccer and the city of Atlanta gathered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, not long before Atlanta United hosted Inter Miami for a massive Eastern Conference showdown.

"The capital of soccer in this nation"

The federation officially announced on Friday it would build a national training center in or near the Georgia capital in the coming years, a facility that will also become the organization’s headquarters. And the scale of that news – for both sport and city – was driven home in no uncertain terms at The Benz.

“We've been celebrating the 50th year of hip-hop over the last month, with the events and concerts with our friends here at Atlanta United. And so in that spirit,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with a grin, “when it comes to soccer in the United States: The South has got something to say.”

It was a callback, of course, to an iconic declaration by Outkast’s André 3000 after the now-legendary duo won “best new rap group” honors at the 1995 Source Awards, proudly putting the rest of the country on notice even as the skeptical New York crowd booed their ascension.

“This is big, y’all, and we in Atlanta are very excited,” Dickens added. “Atlanta is a sports city, we are a soccer city and now we are the capital of soccer in this nation.”

The emotions shown by U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson – the latter of whom is a Georgia native – drove home the monumental scope of this move, which has been years in the making.

“Thank you to the U.S. Soccer team, who really toiled late and on weekends to make this happen, and to be fair to them, [it] creates uncertainty for their own lives, because they didn't know where they were moving. They worked like heck to make sure that we could have the facility, the home for soccer in this country, that we all can be proud of,” said Batson, who wiped away tears as he began his remarks.