New Toronto FC signing has bite

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Toronto FC might have found the bite needed to navigate multiple competitions this season. 

One day after landing Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo from Santos, the club announced a short-term Florida-based signing Tuesday.

Ale Gator arrived at training an unexpected trialist, but immediately impressed enough to earn a contract with the club using GAM (Gator Allocation Money) to secure the deal.

No word on if Ale Gator will have the proper paperwork filed in time for when Toronto FC meet Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN) at Raymond James Stadium.

Toronto FC

