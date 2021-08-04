New Houston Dynamo owner Ted Segal joins Houston 2026 World Cup bid committee

Houston is currently one of 17 cities bidding to host games during the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the Canada, US, and Mexico. FIFA will select 10 American cities, alongside three each from Canada and Mexico.

Additionally, Segal will financially back two grassroots soccer programs in the city, Freekicks Soccer and Girls' Intro to Soccer. Freekicks Soccer will provide professional coaching to kids aged eight to 14, while Girls' Intro to Soccer is an in-school program for fifth and sixth graders. The programs are part of the bid committee's Grow the Game initiative, designed to provide under-served committees access to the sport.