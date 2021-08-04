New Houston Dynamo owner Ted Segal joins Houston 2026 World Cup bid committee

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

New Houston Dynamo and Dash owner Ted Segal is further embedding himself in the city's soccer community, officially joining Houston's 2026 World Cup bid committee and committing to two grassroots soccer programs.

Segal officially joined the bid committee's board this week, whose aim is to secure NRG Stadium as a venue for the 2026 World Cup. The stadium was a host for this year's Concacaf Gold Cup, alongside the Dynamo and Dash's home of BBVA Stadium. NRG Stadium hosted the 2010 MLS All-Star Game against Manchester United, and the city is a regular Gold Cup venue.

"Houston is a world-class city whose diverse and passionate fan base is worthy of hosting the world’s preeminent sporting event," Segal said at a Tuesday press event at BBVA Stadium "I look forward to supporting this important effort to bring the global game to Houston."

Houston is currently one of 17 cities bidding to host games during the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the Canada, US, and Mexico. FIFA will select 10 American cities, alongside three each from Canada and Mexico.

Additionally, Segal will financially back two grassroots soccer programs in the city, Freekicks Soccer and Girls' Intro to Soccer. Freekicks Soccer will provide professional coaching to kids aged eight to 14, while Girls' Intro to Soccer is an in-school program for fifth and sixth graders. The programs are part of the bid committee's Grow the Game initiative, designed to provide under-served committees access to the sport.

