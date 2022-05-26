New England's Adam Buksa wins Week 13 AT&T Goal of the Week

Everyone loves a backheel. Just ask New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa, whose take on that move earned him AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors from Week 13.
Buksa’s goal, his ninth in his last seven games across all competitions, came in a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati. The Polish international won 28.1% of the vote for first place.
The race had small margins all throughout, with Houston Dynamo FC winger Tyler Pasher tieing for second for a long-range curler that stunned the LA Galaxy in a 3-0 road victory, with FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola for his own long-range strike that went top corner in a 2-1 loss vs. Minnesota United FC. Both received 25% of the vote.
As for fourth place, Revolution midfielder Sebastian Lletget’s scissor-kick strike in their win over Cincy earned fourth place (21.9% of vote).
Check out all the nominees below: