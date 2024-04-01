New England Revolution vs. Club América: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The New England Revolution are chasing a Concacaf Champions Cup upset against Liga MX powerhouse Club América, starting with Leg 1 on Tuesday evening at their Gillette Stadium home.

All remaining CCC participants have their sights set on the June 2 final. The winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Leg 2 awaits April 9 at the famed Estadio Azteca, determining who meets Mexican side Pachuca or Costa Rican side Herediano for a semifinal series in late April.

Make no mistake: New England's margin for error is limited. They performed well against Independiente and Alajuelense in earlier rounds, but the difficulty level soars against a team of Club América's caliber.

Wherever that answer lies, forward Tomás Chancalay hopes to build off his competition-leading four goals. Carles Gil , the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, must also be at his best. Ditto for goalkeeper Henrich Ravas , winger Esmir Bajraktarevic , and a cast of veterans encompassing defender DeJuan Jones , midfielder Matt Polster and more.

The Revs have been a "Jekyll and Hyde" team in 2024, storming past their Concacaf Champions Cup opponents all while sitting dead last in MLS with a 0W-4L-1D record. Which version of head coach Caleb Porter's team shows up?

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Real Estelí (Nicaragua)

Real Estelí nearly bounced Club América in Round One, then manager André Jardine's side found another gear against arch-rival Chivas to keep dancing. That leaves hopes alive for a record eighth CCC title, having most recently won in 2016.

Club América are first in the Liga MX Clausura campaign with 28 points (8W-1L-4D), ahead of CF Monterrey on the goal-differential tiebreaker. And that's because their squad is loaded, with former LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, former FC Dallas winger Alex Zendejas and former LAFC winger Brian Rodriguez among their charges.