New England Revolution sign Will Sands to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed defender Will Sands to a contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old left back's new deal lasts through the 2029-30 MLS season.

"We are thrilled to extend Will Sands and keep him in New England for several more seasons," said sporting director Curt Onalfo. "Will has grown tremendously as a player and teammate since joining us two years ago. He is in excellent form right now, and we believe his best years are still ahead."

Sands joined the Revs during the summer of 2024 and has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the club, tallying 1g/3a during that span.

He previously played for the Columbus Crew for two and a half seasons, featuring 27 times. He was a part of the team's MLS Cup-winning side in 2023.

"I am happy for Will because he is incredibly deserving of this contract extension, and equally happy for our club that we can keep a talented player and exceptional person like Will in New England for years to come," added head coach Marko Mitrović.

"Coaching Will is a pleasure, and we are looking forward to helping him progress even more on the field in the years ahead."

Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Sands and New England will return to action on July 22, when they host Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).