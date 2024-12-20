New England Revolution sign defender Tanner Beason

The New England Revolution have signed defender Tanner Beason in free agency, the club announced Friday.

"In addition to the two international center backs we already added this month in Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, we are pleased to now have another talented defender to the team as we continue to improve ahead of the new season."

"Tanner Beason is a seasoned MLS starter who has the skills to be a contributor on our backline over the course of a long season," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Beason is New England's third center-back signing this winter, following transfers for Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana . Ceballos arrives from Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza, while Fofana joins from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.

The 27-year-old is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

The moves occur after the Revs finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points) and missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They allowed 74 goals (third-most in league history), prompting a roster overhaul.

Beason signs with New England after five seasons (2020-24) with San Jose, where he tallied two assists in 121 matches across all competitions. He turned pro via the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and was selected No. 12 overall (first round) by San Jose after playing at Stanford University.

"Tanner Beason is a very steady, well-rounded player on both sides of the ball who will give us another option at the central defender position," said head coach Caleb Porter.

"Tanner’s MLS experience will also help complement the other defenders we are bringing into the club. I look forward to working with him."

New England open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).