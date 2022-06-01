New England Revolution sign defender Ben Reveno

The New England Revolution have signed defender Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract with two additional option years, the club announced Tuesday, elevating the rookie from their MLS NEXT Pro roster.

Reveno was selected by New England in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft’s second round (No. 52 overall). He spent ​​two years of collegiate soccer at UC Irvine before finishing his NCAA career with three seasons at UCLA.

“The Revolution’s Pro Player Pathway is designed to give players like Ben the necessary tools they need to develop in our elite environment and prove themselves at the highest levels, and Ben has seized his opportunities,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “It gives us great pride to now have six players on the first team who entered our system with Revolution II, worked hard and earned their spot on the MLS roster.”