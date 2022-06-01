Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign defender Ben Reveno

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed defender Ben Reveno to a one-year MLS contract with two additional option years, the club announced Tuesday, elevating the rookie from their MLS NEXT Pro roster.

Reveno was selected by New England in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft’s second round (No. 52 overall). He spent ​​two years of collegiate soccer at UC Irvine before finishing his NCAA career with three seasons at UCLA.

“The Revolution’s Pro Player Pathway is designed to give players like Ben the necessary tools they need to develop in our elite environment and prove themselves at the highest levels, and Ben has seized his opportunities,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “It gives us great pride to now have six players on the first team who entered our system with Revolution II, worked hard and earned their spot on the MLS roster.”

Reveno has contributed to four Revolution II clean sheets in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season while featuring in eight games. Last week, he made his senior debut in a US Open Cup Round of 16 match at New York City FC. He can play center back and outside back.

Reveno is the sixth player to join the Revolution’s MLS roster after initially signing a professional contract with Revolution II, along with homegrown midfielders Esmir Bajraktarevic and Noel Buck.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Ben Reveno

Related Stories

Sources: Real Salt Lake sign El Paso's Diego Luna as U22 Initiative player
Official: St. Louis CITY SC sign Sweden defender Joakim Nilsson
Report: Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini to join LAFC upon leaving Juventus
More News
More News
Sources: Real Salt Lake sign El Paso's Diego Luna as U22 Initiative player
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Real Salt Lake sign El Paso's Diego Luna as U22 Initiative player
No speculation needed: Charlotte FC need stability after coaching change
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

No speculation needed: Charlotte FC need stability after coaching change
USMNT’s Reggie Cannon eyes World Cup spot after a “very difficult season” in Portugal
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT’s Reggie Cannon eyes World Cup spot after a “very difficult season” in Portugal
Official: St. Louis CITY SC sign Sweden defender Joakim Nilsson
Transfer Tracker

Official: St. Louis CITY SC sign Sweden defender Joakim Nilsson
Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open
Lost & Found: For Leo Campana, the World Cup starts in Miami

Lost & Found: For Leo Campana, the World Cup starts in Miami
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 14
1:22

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 14
How Paul Arriola & Jesus Ferreira can help the USMNT | Quicker Stats
0:36

How Paul Arriola & Jesus Ferreira can help the USMNT | Quicker Stats
Charlotte FC Have Parted Ways with Their First Ever Head Coach...What’s Next?
1:28:03

Charlotte FC Have Parted Ways with Their First Ever Head Coach...What’s Next?
Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:50

Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10