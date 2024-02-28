New England Revolution's Giacomo Vrioni fined following red card

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchdays 1 and 2 of the 2024 season.

Vrioni has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

The Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 25th minute of New England’s game against D.C. United on February 24.

Davis has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

The Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 22nd minute of Nashville SC’s match against the New York Red Bulls on February 25.

Toronto FC players fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 56th minute of their match against FC Cincinnati on February 25.

Toronto have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach John Herdman.