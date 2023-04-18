New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero fined following red-card offense

The MLS Disciplinary Committee, following a red-card offense, has issued one fine from Matchday 8 of the 2023 season.
Borrero fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution midfielder Dylan Borrero guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 65th minute of New England’s match at the Columbus Crew on April 15. Borrero has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
The 21-year-old Colombian, given his red-card suspension, will miss Saturday’s match vs. Sporting Kansas City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
