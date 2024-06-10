Player of the Matchday

New England Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic named Player of the Matchday

24MLS_POTM_MD19-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

New England Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 19.

The 30-year-old former Slovenian youth international made five saves while keeping a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 home victory over the New York Red Bulls, giving the Revs their first winning streak of the 2024 season.

Ivacic, who signed with New England as a free agent in April after spending 2020-23 with the Portland Timbers, becomes the club's first Player of the Matchday since Carles Gil in 2023 (Matchday 16). He's the first goalkeeper to claim the prize since Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair in 2022 (Matchday 3).

Ivacic and the Revolution will look to make it three wins in a row when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday Aljaz Ivacic New England Revolution

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango named Player of the Matchday
Atlanta United's Saba Lobzhanidze named Player of the Matchday
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
New England Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic named Player of the Matchday

New England Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic named Player of the Matchday
Lionel Messi leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2024

Lionel Messi leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2024
LA Galaxy transfer Daniel Aguirre to Chivas
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy transfer Daniel Aguirre to Chivas
Last chance! Vote for your MLS All-Stars

Last chance! Vote for your MLS All-Stars
Your Monday Kickoff: What's next for FC Dallas after Nico Estévez exit?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: What's next for FC Dallas after Nico Estévez exit?
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 19: Aljaz Ivacic
0:50

Player of the Matchday 19: Aljaz Ivacic
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 19 in MLS!
3:15

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 19 in MLS!
WATCH: Sporting KC snap losing streak vs. 10-man Sounders
7:00

WATCH: Sporting KC snap losing streak vs. 10-man Sounders
WATCH: St. Louis CITY SC, Portland Timbers battle to stalemate
6:57

WATCH: St. Louis CITY SC, Portland Timbers battle to stalemate