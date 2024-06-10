New England Revolution's Aljaz Ivacic named Player of the Matchday

New England Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 19.
The 30-year-old former Slovenian youth international made five saves while keeping a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 home victory over the New York Red Bulls, giving the Revs their first winning streak of the 2024 season.
Ivacic, who signed with New England as a free agent in April after spending 2020-23 with the Portland Timbers, becomes the club's first Player of the Matchday since Carles Gil in 2023 (Matchday 16). He's the first goalkeeper to claim the prize since Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair in 2022 (Matchday 3).
Ivacic and the Revolution will look to make it three wins in a row when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.