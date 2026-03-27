New England Revolution acquire Marcos Zambrano from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NE receive: Marcos Zambrano

Marcos Zambrano RSL receive: 2027 MLS SuperDraft pick

The loan lasts through the 2026 season and includes a purchase option, plus the ability to terminate upon the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window on July 13.

In exchange, RSL receive New England's natural third-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft.

Zambrano has scored seven goals in 13 MLS NEXT Pro appearances across stints with Philadelphia Union II and Real Monarchs. In between, he spent two-and-a-half seasons in Portugal with Benfica B and Vitória Guimarães B.

Internationally, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 27 youth caps for the United States across multiple age levels. He is reuniting with Revolution head coach Marko Mitrović, whom he played under at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Marcos is a player whom I have thoroughly enjoyed working with over the past several years," Mitrović said. "He is a promising young American striker who has shown his ability at the youth international level. We are excited to see his continued development here in New England.”

Zambrano continues a trend of US youth internationals joining Mitrović in New England, following Brooklyn Raines, Ethan Kohler and Griffin Yow.