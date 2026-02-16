New England Revolution 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET at Nashville SC
- Home opener: March 7 - 2:30 pm ET vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
Under new head coach Marko Mitrović, New England hope to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2023. Mitrović most recently led the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The Revs are led by club legend Carles Gil, who was named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. He's joined by 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls in goalkeeper Matt Turner (USA) and forward Leonardo Campana (Ecuador).
Key Signings
- Brooklyn Raines: After a breakout 2025 season with Houston Dynamo FC, the box-to-box midfielder was traded to the Revs. Raines occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
- Griffin Yow: The D.C. United homegrown attacker arrives from Belgian Pro League side Westerlo. Yow featured for the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Key Departures
- Brandon Bye: After eight years with the Revs, the veteran defender signed with the Portland Timbers in free agency.
- Tomás Chancalay: The Argentine forward was traded to Minnesota United FC, opening a Designated Player roster spot.
- Ignatius Ganago: The Cameroon international forward’s season-long loan from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes expired.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the New England Revolution.
- Andrés Agulla: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Marko Mitrović
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Last year: 9W-16L-9D, 36 points, 11th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify