Recap: New England Revolution 0, Inter Miami CF 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Blaise Matuidi scored his first goal of the season on a deflected effort and Inter Miami CF put a damper on the New England Revolution's Supporters' Shield celebrations with a 1-0 Decision Day victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Matuidi's goal 13 minutes after the break provided consolation points for Miami, which entered the weekend already eliminated from contention for a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Despite being dominated in the run of play and chance creation, the visitors prevented the Revs from adding to their MLS record of 73 points this season.

New England also missed a chance to become the first team to secure 23 wins in the post-shootout era, or see manager Bruce Arena move above the late Sigi Schmid into sole possession of the most regular-season managerial wins in MLS history.

  • 58' - MIA - Blaise Matuidi | WATCH

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Arena may have to wait for history, but this loss will serve as a perfect teachable moment to drive home the lack of margin for error in a single-elimination playoff format. New England outshot Miami 16-7 and led 2.4 to 0.7 in expected goals created. But if they replicate this lack of ruthlessness in the Eastern Conference Semifinal later this month, they could very well find themselves one and done in the postseason.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: For all of the Revs' territorial dominance, they were beaten fairly easily in the game's only goal. Lewis Morgan drove in a cross from the right toward the penalty spot. And although Rodolfo Pizarro failed to corral it, Matuidi was there for an opportunistic finish that struck a defender before crossing the line.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Carles Gil. Even in defeat, the Spaniard showed why he's on the shortlist for 2021's Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, contributing four key passes, winning eight of his 10 duels and leading the Revs' with 0.51 expected assists. Gustavo Bou was involved more frequently in Revs scoring chances, but in a loss gets punished for his uncharacteristic wastefulness in front of goal.

  • NE: Eastern Conference Semifinal, Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs (TBD)
  • MIA: End of season
