Recap: New England Revolution 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Blaise Matuidi scored his first goal of the season on a deflected effort and Inter Miami CF put a damper on the New England Revolution 's Supporters' Shield celebrations with a 1-0 Decision Day victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Matuidi's goal 13 minutes after the break provided consolation points for Miami, which entered the weekend already eliminated from contention for a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Despite being dominated in the run of play and chance creation, the visitors prevented the Revs from adding to their MLS record of 73 points this season.