New Charlotte FC boss Christian Lattanzio: "We need to be humble" heading to Columbus

As Lattanzio attempts to try finally earn that precious first road victory in club history, the interim head coach is pledging like his predecessor to try and play the same style as at home – in part because it's best for the team’s long-term development.

“I don’t want to change,” he said. “I want us to play the same, the same home and away. That takes time. As I’ve said a couple of times, we need to be humble with that. But at the same time, we’re going to go with our structure because I believe that to develop the team you need to go through a process that increases week by week, so you become more familiar … (so) they know our way of playing.”