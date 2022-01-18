Nashville SC waive, buyout defender Miguel Nazarit

Nashville SC have waived defender Miguel Nazarit and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on the player, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old never featured in an MLS game for head coach Gary Smith’s team after joining from Once Caldas in his home country in December 2019. Last year, Nazarit was loaned to Colombian first-division side Independiente Santa Fe.
Nashville have made back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances and will open their new soccer-specific stadium on May 1 when hosting the Philadelphia Union.