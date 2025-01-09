Nashville SC waive midfielder Randall Leal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
Nashville SC have waived midfielder Randall Leal, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Costa Rican international joined Nashville before their inaugural MLS season in 2020 from Deportivo Saprissa.
Ultimately, Leal made 117 appearances for Nashville across all competitions, tallying 17g/21a during that span.
Following Leal's departure, Nashville's midfield consists of Australian international Patrick Yazbeck, as well as offseason acquisitions Edvard Tagseth, Gastón Brugman and Bryan Acosta.
Heading into their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 when they host the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
