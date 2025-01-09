Nashville SC waive midfielder Randall Leal

The 27-year-old Costa Rican international joined Nashville before their inaugural MLS season in 2020 from Deportivo Saprissa.

Ultimately, Leal made 117 appearances for Nashville across all competitions, tallying 17g/21a during that span.

Heading into their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 when they host the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).