Nashville SC vs. CF Monterrey: How to watch & stream Leagues Cup semifinal

Nashville SC are one game away from playing for their first-ever trophy, hoping to successfully navigate past Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in Tuesday evening's Leagues Cup semifinal at GEODIS Park.

Like past knockout phases, this single-elimination match goes straight to penalty kicks if a draw persists through regulation time. The remaining teams need just one more win to secure a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot; Leagues Cup's top three finishers advance to next year's continental competition.

This semifinal winner will meet either the Philadelphia Union or Inter Miami CF , potentially setting up an all-MLS showdown for the Aug. 19 Final. The losers advance to the Third-Place Game, also held Aug. 19.

Depending on the other Leagues Cup semifinal result, Nashville could host Inter Miami and Lionel Messi for a trophy and/or CCC spot. The Music City club won't look ahead just yet, though.

Head coach Gary Smith's team, if penalty kicks are required, possesses a specialist in backup goalkeeper Elliot Panicco . He started Nashville's last game, a lopsided victory over 10-man Minnesota, after starter Joe Willis missed out due to personal reasons.

Nashville, boosted by playing their fifth Leagues Cup match at home (of six overall), have received goal contributions from all three Designated Players in this tournament. Star attacker Hany Mukhtar (2g/4a), new DP striker Sam Surridge (2g/0a) and center back Walker Zimmerman (2g/0a) are all chipping in – while forward Jacob Shaffelburg 's five assists are second-most in the competition.

This might be the biggest match in Nashville SC's four-year MLS history, as a win guarantees they will 1) play for the Leagues Cup trophy and 2) earn a first-ever berth in Concacaf Champions Cup competition. Even if they lose, a spot in next year's CCC remains up for grabs in the Third-Place Game.

Monterrey entered Leagues Cup as a pre-tournament favorite and have reaffirmed that status while knocking off four MLS clubs and winning a Clásico Regio – all while playing every match at MLS stadiums. Rayados are the last Liga MX team remaining in the competition, and manager Fernando Ortiz has said "a whole country is with us" as they chase silverware.

Monterrey's squad is loaded in all phases, not slowing down after striker Germán Berterame suffered a severe foot injury in their victory at Portland, a setback that derailed the Argentine's Golden Boot chase (5g/2a in three games). Mexican international striker and Monterrey all-time leading scorer Rogelio Funes Mori has stepped right into the starting XI, while Spanish international midfielder Sergio Canales and Argentine international winger Maximiliano Meza have posed constant danger.

Rayados' backline has shown cracks, allowing two goals in wins over MLS Western Conference powerhouses Seattle and LAFC. But with El Tri staples Héctor Moreno (center back), Jesús Gallardo (left back) and Luis Romo (central midfield) locking things down in front of goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, a shutout is always within reach.