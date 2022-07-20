Nashville SC sign GM Mike Jacobs to a contract extension

Nashville SC have signed general manager Mike Jacobs to a new multi-year contract through the 2026 season, the club announced Wednesday.
Jacobs joined Nashville in 2018 during their time in the USL Championship and was the key architect in their original roster build prior to their 2019 MLS expansion season. Nashville has made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in all of his seasons at the helm, both in MLS and USL.
“Mike's commitment, dedication and personality make that a very easy fit with all of us," Nashville CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. "Mike is thoroughly deserving of this extension to his contract, which will keep him with us for at least another three years. I am very pleased for him and his family, he is a well-liked member of our team and also a friend and I look forward to us continuing this incredible journey together.”
Nashville currently sit fifth in a congested Western Conference table with an 8W-7L-6D record after 21 games.
Jacobs and the Coyotes' next test will come Saturday at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) as they continue their hunt for a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and the club's first trophy.
"I can’t thank John Ingram and our ownership group enough for this opportunity to continue to build and grow what we’ve created thus far," Jacobs said. "I feel so grateful to get the chance to continue on in this journey to pursue championships along with our players and staff, and I am so humbled to continue to represent our club and its supporters. I am so excited for our club’s present and future.”