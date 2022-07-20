Nashville SC sign GM Mike Jacobs to a contract extension

Jacobs joined Nashville in 2018 during their time in the USL Championship and was the key architect in their original roster build prior to their 2019 MLS expansion season. Nashville has made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in all of his seasons at the helm, both in MLS and USL.

“Mike's commitment, dedication and personality make that a very easy fit with all of us," Nashville CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. "Mike is thoroughly deserving of this extension to his contract, which will keep him with us for at least another three years. I am very pleased for him and his family, he is a well-liked member of our team and also a friend and I look forward to us continuing this incredible journey together.”