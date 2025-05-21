Nashville SC sign defender Tate Schmitt

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have signed veteran defender Tate Schmitt, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old is under contract for the remainder of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026. He was a free agent.
Schmitt joins his third MLS club after previous stints with Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo FC. He's made 45 regular-season appearances, recording 3g/1a.
“Tate is an experienced left back that has the attributes we look for in a player in that role both offensively and defensively,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs. “We are excited to be able to add him to our group.”
Schmitt joins a defensive group highlighted by Jack Maher and USMNT center back Walker Zimmerman, who is currently recovering from injury. He will likely back up current Nashville left back Daniel Lovitz.
Nashville currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference (7W-4L-3D, 24 points) and are riding a five-match unbeaten streak.
