Nashville SC sign defender Jordan Knight

Nashville SC have signed defender Jordan Knight from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028 and will occupy an international roster spot.

“Jordan is an outstanding athlete who is versatile enough to play both as an outside back and as a winger and on the right or the left,” said Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager, Mike Jacobs.

“He has earned the opportunity to move up to the first team, and we are so excited about his next steps as he progresses through our pro player pathway.”

Knight has five goals in 15 appearances this season with Huntsville, who acquired the Mississauga, Ontario native from fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Columbus Crew 2 in June 2024.

Should the Canadian make his MLS debut with Nashville, Knight would become the fourth former or current Huntsville player to do so in 2025, joining Chris Applewhite, Alan Carleton and Ethan O’Brien.

With five games remaining, Nashville are chasing a top-four Eastern Conference finish in their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan.