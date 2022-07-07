Goal of the Week

Nashville SC's Sean Davis wins Week 18 AT&T Goal of the Week

They don’t come often for Sean Davis, but he sure makes ‘em count when they do.

Nashville SC’s midfielder has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 18, after his outside-the-box curler earned 44.8% of the vote and kickstarted a 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers. It was Davis’ first league goal since the 2017 campaign and first with the Coyotes since signing from the New York Red Bulls in free agency last offseason.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andres Cubas mounted a strong push in second place, taking in 33.6% of the vote. His quick-strike goal – the Designated Player's first in MLS – earned a 1-0 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC as second-half stoppage time approached.

Rounding out the field is New England Revolution winger Dylan Borrero's top-corner laser (11.2% of the vote; third place) in a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, FC Dallas winger Alan Velasco’s free kick (10.3% of the vote; fourth place) in a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF brings up the rear.

