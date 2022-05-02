Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

He's known throughout Major League Soccer as Sean Davis, the hard-working, ball-winning glue guy in the midfield, first for the New York Red Bulls and now for Nashville SC.

What is less known is Davis’ Asian-American roots, which he is trying to change through awareness on his social media handles by including his middle name, Akira.

Davis spoke about why that is important to him on Good Morning America on Monday. He joined UCLA women’s basketball standout Natalie Cho and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo in a feature about underrepresented Asian-American athletes.

“When I think about my Instagram handle and my Twitter handle, I think it’s really important for me to include my middle name so that different Asian kids around the world can see that there is an Asian presence in MLS,” said Davis, whose mother Lynn is Japanese.

On the segment, Davis said young Asian kids come up to him at games and he hopes that after those meetings and seeing him compete they have the confidence to also play.

“I just hope that after meeting me they feel inspired to touch a soccer ball or to try a team sport,” Davis said.

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) month.

Nashville SC Sean Davis

Related Stories

"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1
Nashville SC rock out to Tommy Shaw’s guitar riff, unveil first tifo at GEODIS Park
More News
More News
Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America

Nashville SC's Sean Davis discusses breaking Asian-American barriers on Good Morning America
Charlotte FC sign forward Kerwin Vargas from Portugal's CD Feirense
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign forward Kerwin Vargas from Portugal's CD Feirense
Depth on full display as Cherundolo’s LAFC continue to lead Supporters’ Shield race

Depth on full display as Cherundolo’s LAFC continue to lead Supporters’ Shield race
Why I'm not yet sold on Austin, worrying signs for Atlanta, loving Nashville's new digs & more from Week 9
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Why I'm not yet sold on Austin, worrying signs for Atlanta, loving Nashville's new digs & more from Week 9
Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United FC 0

Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United FC 0
Andre Blake plays the villain as Philadelphia Union escape GEODIS Park with a point
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Andre Blake plays the villain as Philadelphia Union escape GEODIS Park with a point
More News
Video
Video
GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
1:41

GOLAZOS GALORE from Texas Clubs! Which is your Goal of the Week for Week 9?
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | May 01, 2022
Every Single Goal in Week 9!
15:20

Every Single Goal in Week 9!
GOAL: José Cifuentes, LAFC - 90th minute
0:57

GOAL: José Cifuentes, LAFC - 90th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10