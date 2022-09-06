Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar repeats as MLS Player of the Week

The dynamic German now has five goals in his last two matches after notching a brace against Austin, which saw him strike for two late goals in the 82nd minute and the first minute of second-half stoppage time. The torrid run of form has helped spark a late-season surge for Nashville SC, who have now won four straight matches by at least three goals, finding the net at least three times in all those matches.

That's helped the Coyotes vault into the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, where their 45 points (12W-9L-9D) currently has them one point off the pace of third-place FC Dallas.

The two strikes give Mukhtar 37 goals since the start of 2021, which leads all MLS players. He also has 23 assists over that span, third-most in MLS behind only New England Revolution standout Carles Gil and FC Cincinnati's Lucho Acosta. For the 2022 season, he's now racked up an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi-leading 21 goals, to go along with 11 assists in 29 appearances (28 starts) across 2,475 minutes.

Mukhtar and Nashville SC will look to win their fifth consecutive match for the first time in club history when they return to action in Week 30, which will see them take on the LA Galaxy at GEODIS Park on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | Univision, Twitter, TUDN).