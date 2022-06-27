Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named Week 16 Continental Player of the Week

After a brace that powered his team to a 3-1 road win at D.C. United , Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar has garnered MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS season.

He then effectively put the match out of reach just on the other side of intermission, cashing home a long-range shot that took a deflection before settling into the net.

With his team leading 1-0 following an early AT&T Goal of the Week candidate from teammate Daniel Lovitz , Mukhtar doubled the advantage with an open-net finish right before the halftime whistle off a layoff from Dax McCarty .

Nashville's standout Designated Player was at his finest in Saturday's contest, netting goals in the 45th and 50th minute leading the Music City side to a fifth road victory of their campaign.

The brace continues another torrid season for Mukhtar, as the German is now up to eight goals and five assists in 2022 after finishing second in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting to New England's Carles Gil last season, when he racked up 16g/12a.

It also helped secure three big points on the road for Nashville, who now occupy the fifth spot in the Western Conference with 26 points from 17 matches (7W-5L-5D).

Mukhtar and Nashville will be back in action Wednesday as they look to become the last semifinalist in the US Open Cup at Orlando City SC (7 pm ET | ESPN+).