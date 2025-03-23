Nashville SC off to best-ever start: "A real serious shift"

"I would say this game embodies what we're trying to build, and to earn the best start in club history this way and with the contributions from a lot of guys across the team is a really rewarding feeling for the group."

"This is a really good example of a big team win," Callaghan said post-match. "When we talk about team wins, getting off to a best start in club history, it's a really nice.

In their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, the Music City side are off to their best start through five games in their MLS history. The Coyotes have stacked up three consecutive wins for a total of 10 points, culminating in a dominant 3-0 win over CF Montréal on Saturday night.

"But the quality of training that we got to have with B.J. postseason and the amount of time that we got to spend working on the details in an environment that was still competitive... it was a really good chance for guys to really learn the way that B.J. wanted to play."

"I think I think our culture has had a real serious shift," center back and club captain Walker Zimmerman told MLS 360 afterward. "You never want to say that it could be a good thing to miss the playoffs.

After last week's statement win against the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union , Nashville are building momentum and adding valuable points to the table. It's a welcome change from the side that missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time last season.

Next man up

Callaghan has made a point to preach a "next man up" mentality this season, with less experienced players like Wyatt Meyer and Matt Corcoran already thrust into starting roles.

Saturday was yet another opportunity to test their depth. Already missing key pieces Andy Najar and Jacob Shaffelburg on international duty, Nashville were thrown another curveball when winger Ahmed Qasem, who had scored in each of the last two matches, went down with a stomach bug less than two hours before kickoff.

Enter Jonny Pérez, who took an unexpected start in stride and scored his first career MLS goal.

"Jonny found out at 5:45 this evening that he's starting and playing," Callaghan said. "It's just a tremendous level of professionalism that the whole group has. They're always prepared, and they prepare daily for when your opportunity comes. Guys make the most of their opportunity... Everyone's playing a big role."

Similarly, defender Josh Bauer stepped in to replace Najar, and he also scored his first goal in MLS.