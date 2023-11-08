Nashville SC leave 2023 with "very bitter taste" after scoring woes

For the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs early exit continued struggles that have plagued them since reaching the Leagues Cup Final in mid-August. That portion of the year seemed "like a lifetime ago, maybe two lifetimes ago," according to head coach Gary Smith.

"There have been some really high points of this season, but that certainly wasn't one of them," Smith reflected postgame at GEODIS Park. "We are better than that. I know we are. The guys know they are. I don't think they've given the fans or anyone else a true reflection of what we're capable of here tonight, or in the two games. I think that will sit heavy going into the offseason."

The second half of 2023 has largely been tough sledding for Coyotes.

After a magical Leagues Cup run, only denied their first-ever trophy by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in penalties, they resumed MLS play not quite looking like themselves. Nashville won just two of 10 matches after the tournament and were held scoreless in six of those contests.

"The full story is that I think the season caught up with us. We can now look back and say that we peaked in the [Leagues Cup] final," rued Smith.