Nashville SC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, following Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC .

After qualifying for the 2025 US Open Cup Final at Austin FC on Oct. 1, Nashville SC are vying for a coveted double.

With two regular season matches left, the Coyotes are sixth in the East (53 points; 16W-11L-5D) and battling for home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

After missing the postseason for the first time in their MLS history last year, Nashville have experienced a resurgence in 2025, soaring back toward the Eastern Conference summit under head coach B.J. Callaghan.

Star players

Nashville feature star striker Sam Surridge (22g/5a), who's third in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Former Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has bounced back with a spectacular season, tallying 16g/11a. Right back Andy Najar (2g/10a) is another key contributor, earning an All-Star nod alongside Surridge and Mukhtar.

In addition to their potent attack, Nashville have allowed the fourth-fewest goals (39) in the Eastern Conference this season, thanks partly to DP center back Walker Zimmerman. Goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the second-most clean sheets in league play this season with nine.