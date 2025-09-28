Nashville SC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, following Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
After missing the postseason for the first time in their MLS history last year, Nashville have experienced a resurgence in 2025, soaring back toward the Eastern Conference summit under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
With two regular season matches left, the Coyotes are sixth in the East (53 points; 16W-11L-5D) and battling for home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
After qualifying for the 2025 US Open Cup Final at Austin FC on Oct. 1, Nashville SC are vying for a coveted double.
Star players
Nashville feature star striker Sam Surridge (22g/5a), who's third in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Former Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has bounced back with a spectacular season, tallying 16g/11a. Right back Andy Najar (2g/10a) is another key contributor, earning an All-Star nod alongside Surridge and Mukhtar.
In addition to their potent attack, Nashville have allowed the fourth-fewest goals (39) in the Eastern Conference this season, thanks partly to DP center back Walker Zimmerman. Goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the second-most clean sheets in league play this season with nine.
Will Nashville's stars guide them to their first MLS Cup appearance? The club's previous best finish was in 2020 and 2021, when they reached the Conference Semifinals.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.