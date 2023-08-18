Nashville or Miami? Leagues Cup Final predictions from the experts

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF entered MLS as expansion clubs in 2020. Four years later, they meet in pursuit of a first-ever trophy.

Saturday night's Leagues Cup Final at GEODIS Park (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) is shaping up to be a thriller. Either Inter Miami's Lionel Messi -inspired turnaround reaches new heights or Nashville's Hany Mukhtar -led squad completes the job.

Beyond silverware, there are also some 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup stakes to watch for. Both clubs have already qualified for the continental club competition as two of Leagues Cup's top three finishers, but Saturday's winner gets a bye into the Round of 16 (the loser starts in Round One).