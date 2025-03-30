Myrto Uzuni's breakthrough powers Austin FC: "He gives everything"

Austin FC's club-record signing is off the mark.
Myrto Uzuni delivered a 1-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday, sweeping home Osman Bukari's low cross in the 33rd minute.
The Albanian international, fresh off scoring during the March international window in World Cup qualifiers, was held scoreless in his first three appearances with the Verde & Black.
"He needs more time with us," head coach Nico Estévez said post-game at Energizer Park. "He hasn't been with us. We need to be patient with everyone and understanding how he plays and him understanding the others.
"But he always puts a lot of effort, he gives everything and when he had to make the difference today, he did it. This is what we ask of these kinds of players."
Austin acquired Uzuni in January from Spanish second-division side Granada CF. He signed a long-term Designated Player contract and arrived for a reported $12.3 million transfer fee, forming a front-three with Bukari and striker Brandon Vazquez.
For his part, Uzuni hopes this is just the beginning.
"I’m so happy," Uzuni told MLS Season Pass after the match. "I’m always working, hard work. I put everything on the pitch, so I think I’m deserving.
"In the last games I didn’t have luck; at home I hit two posts. … So I think I’m working hard for this moment and I hope more goals are coming."
With three wins in a row, Austin are second in the Western Conference table with 12 points. They return to action next Saturday when hosting the Portland Timbers (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes).