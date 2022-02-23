My 10 favorite new kits for the 2022 MLS season

Look, I don’t think this is necessarily the 10th-best looking kit. In fact, it could be the 28th-best. But how could I not take a moment to applaud NYCFC for just going for it here? Like really really going for it. People have been begging MLS teams to take more risks for years. Don’t be upset when a team really, really, really takes a risk. A lot of people are going to have feelings on this one, but enough people will call it their favorite NYCFC kit ever down the line that it will all be worth it. Besides, NYCFC’s primary is so good they deserve a little leeway with the secondary.