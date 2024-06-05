MVP Power Rankings: Cristian Arango overtakes Lionel Messi

Twelve (12) ballots were cast for this one. A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Nine players received at least one point.

Each month of the season, we check in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race.

The MVP Power Rankings are back. That’s right, it’s an even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings. A place where voters not only get to arbitrarily define “power,” but “most valuable” too.

Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC (1 point)

Sometimes people will mock the democratic process and put someone in fifth place to ensure they get recognized, even if they aren’t truly at an MVP level. Ok, fine. It was me, I did this. BUT… Tani deserves it.

Oluwaseyi is one of three players in MLS – you can probably guess the other two – averaging more than a goal per 90. He is the only player averaging more than one non-penalty goal per 90. He is the only player in MLS averaging more than 1.00 non-penalty xG+xA per 90.

Sure, he'll probably fall back a bit as he gets more consistent starting time, but he’s absolutely earned a spot in this discussion. No one has done more with their time on the field this season. And seven goals and four assists over half a season is nothing to dismiss.

Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC (1 point)