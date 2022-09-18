 MVP battle, Round 2: Hany Mukhtar again “instrumental” against Sebastian Driussi

Facing off for the second time in two weeks, frontrunners Hany Mukhtar and Sebastián Driussi each made their mark, scoring for their respective sides as Nashville SC and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw Saturday evening at Q2 Stadium.

While both players found the back of the net, Nashville head coach Gary Smith, who has endorsed Mukhtar as the league’s MVP this year, felt his player was the better of the two on the evening.

“I’ve got to say, I’m focusing on my team first-and-foremost, therefore I can tell you that I thought Hany was terrific,” Smith said during his post-game press conference. “Yet again, he’s been instrumental in us earning points. Anything that was good through the middle of the field, for sure he was involved in. And he’s on his nerve and showing exactly what he’s capable of.”

“I saw Driussi in the other group produce some nice moments," Smith continued. "… He’s made a difference for them as well, so maybe it’s honors even today, but I honestly thought that Hany was the more productive individual on the day for us in the way that the game unfolded. But you wouldn’t expect anything less though would you from me?”

Mukhtar helped the visitors open the scoring in the 56th minute, first winning a penalty on a blistering counter-attack before stepping up to the spot and converting for his league-leading 23rd goal of the season. The German attacking midfielder leads all MLS players with 34 goal contributions (23 goals, 11 assists) and has either scored or assisted on 68% of Nashville’s goals this season.