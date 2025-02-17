How to Watch

Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

25-CCC_H2W_MTG-CIN_Leg 1

MLSsoccer staff

FC Cincinnati begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday evening at Honduran side FC Motagua with Leg 1 of a Round One series.

How to watch and stream

  • English: FS2
  • Spanish: ViX

When

Where

  • Chelato Uclés National Stadium | Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Leg 2 awaits on Feb. 26 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. The winner meets LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who already reached the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win over Nicaraguan side Real Estelí FC.

Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Motagua logo
Motagua

Motagua are making their 21st all-time CCC appearance after qualifying by winning their play-in series in the Concacaf Central American Cup.

The club's last appearance in the competition (2023) equaled their best-ever finish as quarterfinalists.

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati have made headlines in recent days, first trading 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas for up to $6 million.

Shortly after, the Orange & Blue acquired Evander from the Portland Timbers for an MLS trade-record $12 million plus incentives and a sell-on fee.

Can the Brazilian No. 10 form a fruitful partnership with club-record signing Kévin Denkey? The Togo international No. 9 was acquired this offseason for reportedly over $16 million.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

