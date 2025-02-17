Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

FC Cincinnati begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday evening at Honduran side FC Motagua with Leg 1 of a Round One series.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: ViX

When

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Where

Chelato Uclés National Stadium | Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Leg 2 awaits on Feb. 26 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. The winner meets LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who already reached the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win over Nicaraguan side Real Estelí FC.