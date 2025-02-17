Motagua vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

FC Cincinnati begin their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday evening at Honduran side FC Motagua with Leg 1 of a Round One series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Chelato Uclés National Stadium | Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Leg 2 awaits on Feb. 26 at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. The winner meets LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who already reached the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win over Nicaraguan side Real Estelí FC.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Motagua are making their 21st all-time CCC appearance after qualifying by winning their play-in series in the Concacaf Central American Cup.
The club's last appearance in the competition (2023) equaled their best-ever finish as quarterfinalists.
FC Cincinnati have made headlines in recent days, first trading 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas for up to $6 million.
Shortly after, the Orange & Blue acquired Evander from the Portland Timbers for an MLS trade-record $12 million plus incentives and a sell-on fee.
Can the Brazilian No. 10 form a fruitful partnership with club-record signing Kévin Denkey? The Togo international No. 9 was acquired this offseason for reportedly over $16 million.